The Advocate’s weekly news update for 8-30
August 31, 2017
Filed under Multimedia
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Advocate’s Art Director Mayra Garcia and Advocate’s Staff Glenn Acosta discuss the featured content for the week of issue of The Advocate. Details include guided pathways, protests in Oakland and Berkeley, Taste of Italy, culinary garden, sports and more.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.