The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

The Advocate

The Advocate’s weekly news update for 8-30

By Tashi Wangchuk, Mayra Garcia, and Glenn Acosta
August 31, 2017
The Advocate’s Art Director Mayra Garcia and Advocate’s Staff Glenn Acosta discuss the featured content for the week of issue of The Advocate. Details include guided pathways, protests in Oakland and Berkeley, Taste of Italy, culinary garden, sports and more.

