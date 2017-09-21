The Advocate’s weekly news update for 9-20
September 21, 2017
Filed under Multimedia
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Advocate’s Art Director Mayra Garcia and Advocate Staff Jessica Suico discuss the featured content for the week of issue of The Advocate.Details include the InSite Portal application, Comet’s sports updates, club events on campus and more.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.