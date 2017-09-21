The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

The Advocate

The Advocate’s weekly news update for 9-20

Tashi Wangchuk/ The Advocate

By Mayra Garcia, Jessica Suico
September 21, 2017
The Advocate’s Art Director Mayra Garcia and Advocate Staff Jessica Suico discuss the featured content for the week of issue of The Advocate.Details include the InSite Portal application, Comet’s sports updates, club events on campus and more.

 

The Advocate’s weekly news update for 9-20