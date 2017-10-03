Cheers, beers attain community funding, teacher appreciation

Close Contra Costa College president Mojdeh Mehdizadeh talks with an East Brother's Beer Company customer during the Cheer for the Promise Fundraising event on Sept. 30 in Point Richmond. Denis Perez / The Advocate

Denis Perez / The Advocate Contra Costa College president Mojdeh Mehdizadeh talks with an East Brother's Beer Company customer during the Cheer for the Promise Fundraising event on Sept. 30 in Point Richmond.





Filed under Video

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close