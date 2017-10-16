The Advocate’s weekly news update for 10-16

Tashi Wangchuk/ The Advocate





Advocate News Editor Benjamin Bassham, Advocate Staff Jessica Suico, Associate Editor Roxana Amparo discuss the featured content for the week of issue of The Advocate. Details include ESL department and guided pathways, updates on the interfaith medication room, Students In Action Club at Contra Costa College provide supplies for those who lost their homes in the earthquakes, power outage on campus and more.