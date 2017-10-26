Dedication, positive attitude brings vitality to young team

When a sport is a part of your life from an early age, you tend to keep that sport close to heart. For Contra Costa College midfielder Andrea Vasquez, the freshman has re-encountered the sport she grew up with — soccer.

Women’s soccer coach Manish Doshi said, “This is the first year, since I’ve been here, that there’s been enough players to actually field a team. Our main goal is to put a team together and Andrea understands that.”

Vasquez did not get an opportunity to play soccer during her high school years because Middle College High School, which resides on the CCC campus, does not have sports teams on campus.

She said that soccer teammate Ashley Portillo invited her out to join the team.

“I played soccer for seven years when I was younger, when I lived in El Salvador, but I broke my hip,” Vasquez said. “I moved here when I was 15. When I got to MCHS I wanted to play.”

Doshi said that he has only known most of the players for about a month but he can tell that Vasquez under- stands that there is an opportunity for success at CCC.