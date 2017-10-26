Societal swirl of inclusion

Living as a minority in the U.S. can be an exhausting endeavor, and despite attempts to assimilate or level the playing field through legislative means like Affirmative Action, it is impossible to escape the feeling of being vastly outnumbered.

According to the most recent U.S. census, whites (76 percent), Hispanics (17.8 percent) and African-Americans (13.5 percent) make up the largest ethnic demographic groups in the country.

For Hispanics and African- Americans, the feeling of being underrepresented in America’s cultural corners is easy to understand.

From the traditional white images presented in popular media to divisive identity politics, society offers constant reminders that — for now — minority status means what it always has, substandard representation.

However, Contra Costa College turns national racial demographic percentages on their head.

At CCC, Hispanics make up the largest percentage of students (40), with African- Americans ranking second at 20 percent.

White students make up the smallest percent- age of the big three, owning only 12 percent

of the student demo- graphic, according to Contra Costa Community College District (CCCCD) Student Success Scorecard.

For white students, their 12 percent campus representation mirrors that of similar students who attend historically black colleges and universities (HBCU).

White enrollment at HBCUs has hovered between 10 and 13 percent over the past 20 years, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

“Mathematically, I know that I’m in the minority here, but I like it better — I like culture. I don’t love American culture, hot dogs, burgers and baseball.

That’s not interesting to me,” nursing major Sarah Rodman said. “I like to surround

myself with people who have different beliefs and different values. I get financial aid, so I still get catered to, but I don’t deserve it. Other people need it more and they should get it.”

Many wonder if there is a difference existing in a world that, at its essence, is geared toward whiteness while also attending a college that noticeably is not.

Campus clubs like La Raza Student Union and Puente often hold events commemorating the vast contributions of Hispanics to modern life, while African-American Male Leadership seminars and STEM Cafe’s featuring speakers urging minority involvement in technological fields happen nearly every month.

Even though all of the clubs on campus are inclusive and do not deny admittance because of race or gender, many of the issues they tackle or causes they celebrate are intrinsically cultural.

“White people who think their culture isn’t being taught just don’t recognize that theirs is as the dominant culture,” nursing major Suzie Nelson said. “It is different. As a minority here, I wonder if people are looking at me sometimes.”