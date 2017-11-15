Future networking class aims to help computer technology program

Close Computer science professor Francis Reyes (middle) guides nursing major Latonya Thomas (left) and undecided major Crystal Morales (right) through a computer science lecture in CTC-115 on Nov. 6. Denis Perez / The Advocate Denis Perez / The Advocate Computer science professor Francis Reyes (middle) guides nursing major Latonya Thomas (left) and undecided major Crystal Morales (right) through a computer science lecture in CTC-115 on Nov. 6.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

A computer networking class has been proposed for next semester in order to modernize Contra Costa College and introduce students to a part of computer technology that may be foreign to many students.

The proposal is the brainchild of computer science professor Francis Reyes and introduces a networking class along with many other changes in the business information and computer technology department.

The proposal would introduce a computer networking class (CCT-274) to help train students to work on data center style servers, Reyes said. He has noticed that networking and data technology is a growing field with lots of opportunities for successful careers.

Part of the proposal would include the installation of network and server equipment to one of the class rooms in the Computer Technology Center. The layout will be inspired by similar set ups at Coastline College and Cabrillo College.

Business information and computer technology department Chairperson Pamela Rudy said there is a $23,000 wish list which includes the server equipment as well as used tear down computers.

The purpose of the equipment is to help without the risk of damaging new computers.

Reyes also wants to get tablets and Mac- based computers. The idea behind this is that when a technician is in the field they need to know how to work on any kind of computer so that they can do their job.

The proposal for this class was put in this semester and it is hoped that enough students will be interested in the class that it can start in the spring semester of 2018.

Along with the changes that are specifically being made for the networking class, this lab will also be getting new computers as the current ones are old enough to run Windows Vista, Rudy said.

Currently the plan is to use the front half of the classroom as a regular computer lab while the back half of the classroom will be devoted to the networking and future classes related to that.

Reyes said that he spends a lot of his time in the classroom making measurements to make sure that everything will fit once it arrives.

The funding for this project is coming from a few different grants, Dean of Economic and Workforce Development Kelly Schelin said.

The main source of funding will be through the Strong Workforce Program, Schelin said.

Other funding will come from the 2015-16 CTE enhancement fund as well as others that Schelin has yet to finalize.

“I am confident that the funding will be approved this semester so that the department can move forward,” Schelin said.

With Reyes being a network engineer and holding a vast amount of knowledge and experience on the subject, he said he was very excited about teaching this class.

Reyes also believes that this class will be very successful and help many students make a career in this field.

“I am very grateful of all the work Reyes has put in and am happy to support all of his future work,” Rudy said.

As this class is part of the merger between the business and computer science departments, there are many logistical problems, Rudy said.

One of the main problems comes from the reviews that every program must undergo on a regular schedule.

While the vocational part of the program has a two-year review, the computer science part has a four-year review, Rudy said. This poses a problem for the new classes that will fall under both programs.

She said that a possible solution is to have a three-year review instead.