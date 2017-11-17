The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

The Advocate

Advochats: Verbal Rhapsody Episode One: Flight

Every week journalism majors Michael Santone and Anthony Kinney discuss different topics relating to college life.

By Anthony Kinney, Michael Santone, and Denis Perez
November 17, 2017
Filed under Multimedia, Showcase

This week Santone and Kinney talk about the fears surrounding flying on an airplane, one of the most common and safest methods of travel.
They recall their recent trip to Dallas, Texas for the 2017 Associated Collegiate Press and College Media Association National Media Convention.

The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.
