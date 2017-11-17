Advochats: Verbal Rhapsody Episode One: Flight

Every week journalism majors Michael Santone and Anthony Kinney discuss different topics relating to college life.





Filed under Multimedia, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

This week Santone and Kinney talk about the fears surrounding flying on an airplane, one of the most common and safest methods of travel.

They recall their recent trip to Dallas, Texas for the 2017 Associated Collegiate Press and College Media Association National Media Convention.