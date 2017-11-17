Advochats: Verbal Rhapsody Episode One: Flight
Every week journalism majors Michael Santone and Anthony Kinney discuss different topics relating to college life.
November 17, 2017
Filed under Multimedia, Showcase
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
This week Santone and Kinney talk about the fears surrounding flying on an airplane, one of the most common and safest methods of travel.
They recall their recent trip to Dallas, Texas for the 2017 Associated Collegiate Press and College Media Association National Media Convention.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.