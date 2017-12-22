The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

The Advocate

Verbal Rhapsody: Episode 5: Germs

By Michael Santone and Anthony Kinney
December 22, 2017
Filed under Multimedia

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Multimedia

    The Advocate News Group Radio

  • Verbal Rhapsody: Episode 5: Germs

    Multimedia

    Verbal Rhapsody Episode Four: Sagging’s History

  • Verbal Rhapsody: Episode 5: Germs

    Multimedia

    Verbal Rhapsody Episode Three: College Cuisine

  • Verbal Rhapsody: Episode 5: Germs

    Multimedia

    Verbal Rhapsody Episode Two: Public Speaking

  • Verbal Rhapsody: Episode 5: Germs

    Multimedia

    The Advocate 11-15 Weekly News Bulletin

  • Verbal Rhapsody: Episode 5: Germs

    Multimedia

    Advochats: Verbal Rhapsody Episode One: Flight

  • Multimedia

    (cccadvocate) The Advocate 11-8 Weekly News Bulletin

  • Verbal Rhapsody: Episode 5: Germs

    Multimedia

    Diverse celebrations on campus for Halloween 2017

  • Multimedia

  • Multimedia

    The Advocate’s weekly news update for 10-16

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.
Verbal Rhapsody: Episode 5: Germs