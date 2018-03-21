Last shot at redemption

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Having to navigate through the hardships of life and overcome those challenges is what separates humans from other living beings.

Injuries are the toughest obstacle any athlete can face.

Since his sophomore year of high school, Comet pitcher Kyle Brown has battled through multiple rotator cuff injuries in his throwing arm that have plagued him through his years of playing baseball.

Brown, who is in his final season as a Comet baseball player, looks to bounce back after sitting out most of his freshman season due to the lingering shoulder injury.

“During high school I strained my rotator cuff so I had to sit out for that season,” he said. “The same thing happened to me here last year (at CCC).”

A rotator cuff is a collection of muscles and tendons that encapsulates the shoulder joint.

Its main function is keeping the top of a human arm securely in the shoulder socket.

While rehabbing the throwing arm, Brown said that throwing bullpen sessions helped him in his recovery.

CCC baseball coach Brian Guinn said that coming from a recurring injury like that is hard for anybody.

“He has a little problem with his landing right now and that’s from probably not pitching consistently within the last year,” Guinn said. “For the most part it looks like he’s getting everything together,” he said.

CCC Athletic Trainer Michael Jackson said that rotator cuff injuries don’t always require surgery, but do require some inactivity, icing and anti-inflammatory medication.

Guinn said that he is slowly trying to get Brown back in to games because of the history of injuries he has had.

Brown said that the whole process of coming back from an injury has caused some anxiety.

“It’s tough because you really have to think about your body and if you’re willing to risk it all right now,” he said.

While attending Salesian College Preparatory, Brown said that he knew that he wanted to continue playing baseball after high school.

“I’ve been playing baseball since I was 3 and I had a couple of schools looking at me in high school. So, I knew I wanted to keep playing,” Brown said.

One of the factors that played in to Brown coming to CCC was his personal connection with Guinn.

“I’ve known Kyle since he was a baby,” Guinn said. “I’ve watched him grow up. He’s always been a nice young man.”

Brown said that at first he was anxious because Guinn knows his dad and can call him whenever he wants.

“He’s helped me a lot and he keeps me going,” he said.

Losing to St. Patrick-St. Vincent High School in a North-Coast Section (NCS) playoff game during his senior season fueled Brown’s devotion to continue playing the sport he loves.

“I hate losing. It sucks,” Brown said. “Remembering that makes me want to win league (Bay Valley Conference) so we can get a playoff spot.”

Even after a rough start to the non-conference schedule where the team faced powerhouse baseball programs like Sierra College and Sacramento City College, Brown said that the team is still looking to perform during the BVC part of the schedule.

Looking into the future, Brown said that even though the team is young he believes it is building a good program.

“We do have a lot of freshman players that will come back next year and the team will still get players from the local high schools,” he said.