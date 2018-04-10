American workforce hijacked by corporations

There is this idea that in college you are preparing yourself to compete in the

job market. Why is there such competition for jobs?

It seems addressing the challenge of food, clean water and sustainable shelter for a population approaching 8 billion on

a planet with destabilizing ecosystems and weather patterns is kind of an “all hands on deck” situation.

We have plenty of work to do, but who will pay for that work to be done?

In the traditional job market, graduating students are going to compete for the limited number of living wage positions in companies that are, in one way or another, extracting profit from failing ecosystems.

Our economic model only knows how to take — we have not developed a way to give back.

Maybe you plan to work for a social justice or environmental nonprofit. These are meaningful jobs, but their funding structure is based on philanthropic foundations and individual donations.

Philanthropic foundations that fund the nonprofit world are built off the wealth accrued from labor and environmental abuses.

The philanthropic goals of the Ford Foundation or the Gates Foundation are, at best, public relations campaigns designed to assuage public concern by offering a homeopathic sugar pill and, at worst, they are the carefully planned social strategies of the ultra-rich.