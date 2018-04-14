Squad faces Yuba College in three game series
April 14, 2018
Contra Costa College faces Yuba College in a three game series. So far Yuba College has won two of those games.
On Tuesday April 10, Contra Costa College lost at home 5-8. On Thursday April 12, Contra Costa College lost on the road 4-10.
On Saturday April 14, CCC faces YC for their last game of the series at Comet Baseball Field at 1 p.m.
