Division I coaches to educate during clinic

When pushing to achieve a goal it is always helpful to hear the experiences of those who have already weathered the journey and for the previous four years, the Comet football coaches clinic has accomplished that.

Information from the National Council for Accreditation of Coaching Education shows only 5 to 10 percent of youth sport coaches have received any relevant training.

These numbers are increasingly alarming when so many young men look up to these coaches as father figures.

This year, the Comet coaching clinic be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will feature coaches from Oregon State, San Jose State, UC Berkeley and Cal State-Fresno, among other schools.

“It’s big to bring four-year college coaches to our campus to network with us and the local high school coaching community,” Comet assistant coach Alex Beglinger said.

Registration for the event will begin at 9 a.m. in Fireside Hall and admission fees are $30 per person in a group of four or more and $40 per individual ticket.

The clinics are the brainchild of former CCC coach Alonzo Carter and are an opportunity for coaches to get together and talk football with some of the best of their local contemporaries.

During past coaching clinics, coaches from Division I colleges gave pointers to students and coaches about the level of dedication it takes to coach football on a full-time basis.

Comet coach Pat Henderson said, “It’s good that we are doing something positive for the community on our campus.”

Multiple coaches will discuss offensive and defensive philosophies and will make themselves available for question and answer sessions.

A staple of coaching clinics nationwide is the discussion and sharing of film-dissection techniques. It is something that has also happened at clinics at CCC in the past and will be a feature of this year’s clinic. The schedule of events has not been made public yet.

Admission fees do go toward the CCC football program but aren’t nearly enough to round out what it costs to keep a program afloat.

“If sports teams put on events they get to keep the money,” CCC Athletic Director John Wade said. “Even if they charge $25 or $30 per person, it’s not enough to make a dent in the team’s overall expenses. They make something, but it’s not a lot.”