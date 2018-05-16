Prescribed drugs easily obtained, generate abuse

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In America, the scourge of over-prescribing drugs with minimal supervision is ruining families.

The problems don’t only stem from abuse. Doctors are as much to blame for the destruction of unsuspecting families in far-flung corners of the U.S. as any inner-city drug dealer ever was.

I have been a witness to members of my own family becoming enslaved by, and addicted to, pharmaceuticals prescribed by doctors under the guise of helping them with medical problems.

However, rather than finding the root of the problems at hand, they worsen the situation by cross-prescribing medications, which over time leads to death or even suicide.

I feel the government orchestrates many of these complications to further their ultimate goal of population and profit control.

Drug industry lobbyists legally bribe politicians to support legislation that will boost pharmaceutical sales.

Inevitably, the over saturation of the country with legal drugs leads to common people dying in uncommon ways.

The side effects of my aunt’s medications and complications heightened by her bipolar disorder drove her to take her life two years ago by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge.

My mother also has bipolar disorder and was on medications that cause debilitating side effects like memory loss, fainting and high blood pressure. Her twin sister suffers from fibromyalgia and was prescribed pain medications that kept her “doped up” in bed.

My dad’s brother in-law passed away a year ago.

He suffered from diabetes and had to take certain medications. My dad’s mother suffered from heart disease and high blood pressure and she passed away 10 years ago from an aortic explosion.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, in an article by Dr. Tom Frieden, data shows up to 40 percent of annual deaths are from one of the five leading causes of death in the U.S.

The leading causes of death in the United States are heart disease, cancer, stroke and unintentional injuries. Information suggests 34 percent of these deaths are caused by heart disease, 21 percent by cancer and 33 percent are caused by stroke.

Instead of doctors getting to the root of health problems and finding more natural pathways toward cures, they keep pumping people with medications and draining the pockets of citizens.

What easier way to make health and medical problems for people than to prescribe them medications that will eventually kill them.

If we want to see a positive change and stop seeing so much sickness, addiction and death, we need to come together.

As socialist minister Francis Bellamy said in the Pledge of Allegiance, “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Jessica Suico is an assistant news editor at The Advocate. Contact her at @Queenloyalty510.