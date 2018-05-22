Community response to racist incident draws thousands to Lake Merritt

Denis Perez / The Advocate

Oakland resident Thoineisha Finley doubledutch jumps while pregnant during the "BBQing while Black" festival at Lake Merritt in Oakland, California on May 20. The festival was held in response to Jennifer Schulte, an Oakland resident who called the Oakland police on fellow Oaklander Kenzie Smith for BBQing with a charcoal grill at Lake Merritt on April 29.