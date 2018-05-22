The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

The Advocate

Menu

Community response to racist incident draws thousands to Lake Merritt

Denis Perez / The Advocate
Oakland resident Thoineisha Finley doubledutch jumps while pregnant during the "BBQing while Black" festival at Lake Merritt in Oakland, California on May 20. The festival was held in response to Jennifer Schulte, an Oakland resident who called the Oakland police on fellow Oaklander Kenzie Smith for BBQing with a charcoal grill at Lake Merritt on April 29.

By Denis Perez
May 22, 2018
Filed under Multimedia

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






1 Comment

One Response to “Community response to racist incident draws thousands to Lake Merritt”

  1. Emmy on May 24th, 2018 3:01 am

    Admiring the effort and time you put into your site and in depth information you present. It’s good to find a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old spun information. Fantastic article! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account. interactive online math tutorials

    [Reply]

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Community response to racist incident draws thousands to Lake Merritt

    Multimedia

    Richmond celebrates LGBTQ+ community, pride

  • Community response to racist incident draws thousands to Lake Merritt

    Multimedia

    Good drinks and vibes at CCC’s 11th annual Food & Wine event

  • Community response to racist incident draws thousands to Lake Merritt

    Multimedia

    Squad faces Yuba College in three game series

  • Community response to racist incident draws thousands to Lake Merritt

    Multimedia

    Comic convention draws interesting personas

  • Community response to racist incident draws thousands to Lake Merritt

    Multimedia

    Local boxers clash at Fairmont Hotel ballroom event

  • Community response to racist incident draws thousands to Lake Merritt

    Multimedia

    Grief, outrage follow police homicide of Stephon Clark

  • Multimedia

    Lenovo Yoga 920 Review

  • Community response to racist incident draws thousands to Lake Merritt

    Multimedia

    Verbal Rhapsody: Season 2 Episode 2: Myth and facts about cellphones

  • Community response to racist incident draws thousands to Lake Merritt

    Multimedia

    Pageantry, fireworks, dragons

  • Multimedia

    Advocast 2-14: The Advocate’s Weekly Bulletin

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.
Community response to racist incident draws thousands to Lake Merritt