Community response to racist incident draws thousands to Lake Merritt

Denis Perez / The Advocate
Oakland resident Thoineisha Finley doubledutch jumps while pregnant during the "BBQing while Black" festival at Lake Merritt in Oakland, California on May 20. The festival was held in response to Jennifer Schulte, an Oakland resident who called the Oakland police on fellow Oaklander Kenzie Smith for BBQing with a charcoal grill at Lake Merritt on April 29.
Admiring the effort and time you put into your site and in depth information you present. It’s good to find a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old spun information. Fantastic article! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account. interactive online math tutorials
[Reply]