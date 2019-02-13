Culinary fundraiser offers date night

Five course meal, glass of wine fills evening of romance

Couples still on the lookout for a reasonable dinner for Valentine’s Day, complete with soft music and romance-inspired ambiance, look no further.

Contra Costa College’s culinary arts department will be holding its annual Valentine’s Day dinner Thursday, featuring delicious courses all prepared by culinary department students.

The Cupid’s Season Dinner will be held in Aqua Terra Grill from 5-8 p.m.

The meal includes five courses and comes with a complimentary glass of wine.

For those who enjoy more than one glass and wish to bring their own bottles, there’s also no corkage charge.

According to culinary arts department Chairperson Nader Sharkes, there have already been around 60 reservations made.

Sharkes said that proceeds from the event will be used toward paying for necessities within the culinary departments.

It also assists with the department’s scholarship fund and its study abroad trip to Italy.

Tickets are $35 per person and each meal will include a serving of each of the courses, starting with a big-eye tuna avocado roll and a lobster miso shot.

Rounding out the roster of foods will be the main entree, a prime fillet mignon and roasted bocconi in Romesco sauce.

For dessert, patrons will be treated to a delectable triple chocolate cake with a tasty raspberry sauce, along with their choice of hot or cold tea, or coffee.

Culinary instructional assistant Angel Chau said, “We know it may be difficult for some students to find affordable dinners for Valentine’s Day. So we hope people take advantage of this opportunity for a fine dining, five course meal at an affordable price.”

Science major Justine Carino said she and her boyfriend usually spends a lot on dates so the price is no issue and the food sounds good.

The experiences they gain from working Aqua Terra events usually end up mirroring professional workplace environments and help prepare the students for real careers on kitchen staffs.