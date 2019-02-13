The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

The Advocate

Menu

Culinary fundraiser offers date night

Five course meal, glass of wine fills evening of romance

Back to Article
Back to Article

Culinary fundraiser offers date night

Cindy Pantoja / The Advocate

Cindy Pantoja / The Advocate

Cindy Pantoja / The Advocate

By Kyle Grant, Advocate Staff
February 13, 2019
Filed under Campus Beat

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Couples still on the lookout for a reasonable dinner for Valentine’s Day, complete with soft music and romance-inspired ambiance, look no further.

Contra Costa College’s culinary arts department will be holding its annual Valentine’s Day dinner Thursday, featuring delicious courses all prepared by culinary department students.

The Cupid’s Season Dinner will be held in Aqua Terra Grill from 5-8 p.m.

The meal includes five courses and comes with a complimentary glass of wine.

For those who enjoy more than one glass and wish to bring their own bottles, there’s also no corkage charge.

According to culinary arts department Chairperson Nader Sharkes, there have already been around 60 reservations made.

Sharkes said that proceeds from the event will be used toward paying for necessities within the culinary departments.

It also assists with the department’s scholarship fund and its study abroad trip to Italy.

Tickets are $35 per person and each meal will include a serving of each of the courses, starting with a big-eye tuna avocado roll and a lobster miso shot.

Rounding out the roster of foods will be the main entree, a prime fillet mignon and roasted bocconi in Romesco sauce.

For dessert, patrons will be treated to a delectable triple chocolate cake with a tasty raspberry sauce, along with their choice of hot or cold tea, or coffee.

Culinary instructional assistant Angel Chau said, “We know it may be difficult for some students to find affordable dinners for Valentine’s Day. So we hope people take advantage of this opportunity for a fine dining, five course meal at an affordable price.”

Science major Justine Carino said she and her boyfriend usually spends a lot on dates so the price is no issue and the food sounds good.

The experiences they gain from working Aqua Terra events usually end up mirroring professional workplace environments and help prepare the students for real careers on kitchen staffs.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Culinary fundraiser offers date night

    Campus Beat

    Tax season made easy through Sparkpoint

  • Culinary fundraiser offers date night

    Campus Beat

    HBCU caravan comes to campus center Plaza

  • Campus Beat

    Enrollment management academy to help admin

  • Campus Beat

    Enrollment remains flat despite early growth

  • Culinary fundraiser offers date night

    Campus Beat

    District board sees renewal

  • Culinary fundraiser offers date night

    Campus Beat

    Late adds get digital makeover

  • Culinary fundraiser offers date night

    Campus Beat

    Harris runs for president

  • Campus Beat

    Student grants available here

  • Culinary fundraiser offers date night

    Campus Beat

    Renovation skips water fountains

  • Culinary fundraiser offers date night

    Campus Beat

    ‘There shouldn’t be such division’

Navigate Right

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.
Culinary fundraiser offers date night