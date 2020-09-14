Permanent+Chancellor+Candidates+Announced

The Governing Board of the Contra Costa Community College District has announced the two candidates to become the next permanent chancellor.

The District issued a press release on Friday night revealing Bryan Reece, Ph.D., and Dr. Raúl Rodríguez, Ph.D., are being considered for the position.

The announcement came after the recent decision by the Governing Board not to renew current Interim Chancellor Eugene Huff’s contract.

Public forums will take place for each college via Zoom this Thursday beginning at 12:30 p.m. and the sessions are open to anyone.

On Sep. 22, the Governing Board will conduct a final interview in a closed session. Shortly after, they will announce the final candidate and negotiate a contract. The board will vote on the final contract and hire the district’s next chancellor on Oct. 14.