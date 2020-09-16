Chancellor+finalist+pulls+from+candidacy

The Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board announced today that Raul Rodriguez, Ph.D., has withdrawn from the running to become the next permanent chancellor for the district.

CCCCD said in a press release that Rodriguez withdrew from candidacy after accepting an offer to extend his contract as interim president of Hartnell College.

The governing board agreed to finish the search process and will be moving forward with the remaining finalist, Bryan Reece, Ph.D., for the position of permanent chancellor.

The public forums will continue as planned this Thursday at 12:30 p.m.; each college in the district will have individual forums lasting approximately 45 minutes each.

The links to the Zoom sessions, as well as a comment box to leave input that will be read by the governing board for consideration, will be available on the district’s website (www.4cd.edu).