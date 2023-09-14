The perfect guide to delicious food spots in Richmond

The fall semester just started at Contra Costa College and students are now back on campus. The beginning of the semester can be overwhelming for students, but it is still important for students to have a moment to themselves, whether that is going for a walk, some kind of self care routine, or even just binge watching your favorite shows. But in this article the main focus is food – we need energy to deal with classes and study, and food is where we get that energy from. What’s more relaxing and enjoyable than trying out new, delicious food?

For those who don’t have an idea of where to grab a bite between or after classes, here’s a guide to some of the best restaurants in the Contra Costa County area.

Morning

Catahoula Coffee Company

12472 San Pablo Ave, Richmond, CA

Story continues below advertisement

Gallery • 4 Photos Jennifer Leahy Outside Catahoula Coffee Company in Richmond, CA, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in Richmond, Calif.

Nothing says coffee like first thing in the morning, and Catahoula Coffee Company is the place to go. This independent, cozy neighborhood coffee shop is well known for its freshly roasted coffee beans. The owner, Timber, opened Catahoula Coffee to provide high-end ethically sourced coffee to Richmond. The Mexi-Mocha is a staple and many customers’ favorite drink off the menu. Their pastries are also a must to pair with a fresh cup of coffee, but they have savory breakfast goods as well. Although there is limited seating inside, they have an outside seating area, complete with nice flower arrangements. With the friendly staff here you are guaranteed to have a pleasant experience and good coffee.

Cafe McBryde

4925 McBryde Ave, Richmond, CA

Gallery • 2 Photos Jennifer Leahy The exterior of Cafe McBryde, as seen on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in Richmond, Calif.

For those who are more in the mood to have a hearty breakfast, Cafe McBryde is the perfect hidden gem. This small cafe has a homey vibe, as if you were walking into your family kitchen for breakfast. Offering both breakfast and lunch menus with food that is fresh, this spot is a must to stop by in the area. This is a small cafe so there is limited seating. It’s helpful to call ahead or get there early, since this is a popular cafe stop for those who live in the area. Its patio area is dog friendly, for those who have fur babies. This place serves good home-cooked meals for a decent price point – a plus for our wallets.

Afternoon

El Garage

1428 Macdonald Ave, Richmond, CA

Gallery • 4 Photos Jennifer Leahy An order of quesabirria tacos is prepared on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at El Garage in Richmond, Calif.

This Quesabirria spot is to die for. El Garage first started in 2019 when a family decided to start selling quesabirria outside their driveway and immediately became one of the most popular food spots in the area. They were named pop-up of the year by SF Eater and in just one year they opened their own restaurant due to the high demand. It remains a family-owned and operated business. The homemade horchata – using a family recipe like most of their food and drink – is a must-have. They have more than quesabirria on the menus, such as agua chiles, flautas, tostadas, and so on. The place has a funky, industrial vibe with cool neon lights around the walls, making this spot a cool place to enjoy authentic quesabirria tacos.

Waffles & Cream

12513 San Pablo Ave, Richmond, CA

Gallery • 3 Photos Jennifer Leahy Waffles & Cream is located on San Pablo Ave in Richmond, Calif. on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Although you can eat ice cream at any time of the season, it hits differently during the summer especially when served with freshly made waffles. Making its grand opening last summer, Waffles & Cream gained a lot of attention from the community in a short period of time. It has a variety of unique ice cream flavors, including a “blue cookie monster,” horchata, raspberry and other delicious creations. Also, if you aren’t in the mood for ice cream bubble waffle cones, they have yummy shakes that will do more than just satisfy your sweet tooth.

Tacos El Tucan

12505 San Pablo Ave, Richmond, CA

Gallery • 2 Photos Jennifer Leahy An exterior view of Tacos El Tucán, as seen on Sunday, September 10, 2023, in Richmond, Calif.

If you are in the mood for something other than quesabirrias, Tacos El Tucan has a good variety of authentic Tijuana-style Mexican food. Food is always freshly made to order and anything on their menu will not disappoint. There are so many grilled meat options but, the al pastor here seems to be a customer favorite, and shrimp tacos are often raved about in customer reviews. The seating here is outdoor only and it’s almost always busy, so it’s good to order ahead.

Evening

Mi Casa Grill

12056 San Pablo Ave, Richmond, CA

Gallery • 3 Photos Jennifer Leahy Nery Duarte prepares beverages at Mi Casa Grill in Richmond, Calif. on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

This new gem in the community is the perfect spot to have delicious, elevated Mexican food. Although it has an innovative flare, the restaurant stays traditional inserving homemade tortillas with every dish. It’s also vegetarian-friendly. There is a good amount of seating inside and outside, but it’s always good to reserve a table ahead of time through their website. For the outdoor seating, you don’t have to worry about getting cold during the evening since they have outdoor heaters.

Factory Bar

12517 San Pablo Ave, Richmond, CA

Gallery • 4 Photos Jennifer Leahy The Factory Bar offers both eclectic indoor seating and a large outdoor garden patio, on Sunday, September 10, 2023, in Richmond, Calif.

For those who are of drinking age, what better way than to end the night with some drinks and hang out with friends at the new Factory Bar? The beautifully decorated interior gives it a really cozy feel, and there is also a garden patio outside to enjoy cocktails in the warm, summer breeze. Factory Bar is also a dog-friendly place, but they must be on a leash. Although the bar doesn’t offer any food on its menu, there are usually food trucks parked in front of the place, and the bar is next to Tacos El Tucan. The rotating food trucks are listed on the bar’s website. They allow outside food in the bar, so you’ll also be able to eat your favorite foods with some refreshing drinks.

Want to stay in the loop on news in and around West Contra Costa County and Contra Costa College? Add your email address to receive The Advocate's monthly newsletter. Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank.





