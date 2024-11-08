Danza Teokalli dancers performing in the SAB lounge at Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif. on Oct. 30, 2024
Danza Teokalli dancers performing in the SAB lounge at Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif. on Oct. 30, 2024
Nojixa Anacleto
Categories:

Dia Los Muertos Celebration at CCC

Many people gathered around SAB Lounge at Contra Costa College to see the Danza Teokalli preform for Dia Los Muertos
Byline photo of Nojixa Anacleto
Byline photo of Paola Torres
By Nojixa Anacleto and Paola Torres
Nov 8, 2024

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, Concilio de La Comunidad held a Dia los Muertos Celebration.

 

Many students and staff gathered to see the Danza Teokalli Preformers honor the ofrenda that was set up by CCC students at the SAB lounge. The early learning center children attended and interacted with the dancers.

Paola Torres, The Advocate’s Spanish editor, interviewed Concilio de La Communidad. They explain why Dia Los Muertos is important. The importance of a Ofrenda and if Dia Los Muertos should be celebrated all month long.

IMG_2287
Nojixa Anacleto
Danza Teokalli performers and audience joining in on the friendship dance in the SAB lounge at Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif. on Oct. 30, 2024
Tags: