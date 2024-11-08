Dia Los Muertos Celebration at CCC

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, Concilio de La Comunidad held a Dia los Muertos Celebration.

Many students and staff gathered to see the Danza Teokalli Preformers honor the ofrenda that was set up by CCC students at the SAB lounge. The early learning center children attended and interacted with the dancers.

Paola Torres, The Advocate’s Spanish editor, interviewed Concilio de La Communidad. They explain why Dia Los Muertos is important. The importance of a Ofrenda and if Dia Los Muertos should be celebrated all month long.