What El Cerrito High School students are prioritizing this election

El Cerrito, Calif. – As election season comes to a close and candidates make their final campaigns, it is clear that certain groups will play crucial roles in determining the results. One demographic in particular that seems to be a focus in this year’s election is young voters.

Young voter turnout has played a large role in determining past election results, and this year is no exception. Historically, over 60% of voters ages 18-29 cast their vote blue, according to NPR.

However, less than half of the age group actually voted in the past five elections. According to a poll conducted by Harvard University this October, the majority of voters under 30 support Vice President Kamala Harris, although the turnout for this election is unpredictable.

Some El Cerrito High School students will be voting for the first time this election, and show enthusiasm in different ways. Daniel Gansmiller, an 18 year old senior at ECHS plans to vote by mail. “Voting is cool but it’s not that big of a deal for me. I know it’s important but it’s just not a huge prideful moment.”

Despite not showing much enthusiasm towards voting, Gansmiller is voting in local, state, and presidential elections this year, with the issues of war in Ukraine, the economy, and abortion rights in mind.

“My number one issue that I’m concerned about is the war in Ukraine. As a Lithuanian, our country and people are concerned about Trump winning.” Gansmiller believes that former president Donald Trump returning to office would impose Russian president Vladimir Putin as a threat to Lithuania and surrounding Baltic countries.

Gansmiller also stated the economy as a forefront topic for him. “I want a president that will make it easier on lower and middle classes, and tax the rich more, which is Kamala.”

Sydney Bergero, also voting for the first time, shares Gansmiller’s concern for the economy, but believes that preventing Trump from winning is the largest issue in this election. “I’d say I think the biggest issue is the election itself. My concern is keeping democracy alive.”

Trump has received backlash for a comment he made in December 2023, stating that he plans on being a dictator on his first day in office, if reelected. The former president, also a convicted felon, is known for his authoritarian rhetoric and promise, which worries voters like Bergero.

Jack O’Neal, another first time voter and senior at ECHS, listed the economy and abortion as leading issues for him, but also took note of difficulties within the voting process.

“There were lots of really weird laws that were really hard to understand,” O’Neal said. “Honestly, I don’t fully understand them, and I bet a bunch of people don’t either.”

O’Neal highlighted a sentiment shared by many young voters. Complicated ballot language has been known to discourage less experienced voters from voting.

Many ECHS students have yet to turn 18, and are ineligible to vote. Edda Grondahl is one of many seniors that will turn 18 after the election, barely missing the cutoff.

On being unable to vote, Grondahl said, “I’m a little frustrated, but I also know that because of the electoral college, and because I’m in California, my vote won’t really make that big of a difference.”

Despite not being able to vote, Grondahl is following the election closely, and urges those who can vote to prioritize women’s rights, peace in the middle east, and LGBTQ+ rights, all of which are contentious topics this election cycle.

Also unable to vote, 17 year senior Delia Robinson said, “I’m mad that I can’t vote in this election. Technically it makes sense that I can’t vote because I’m not 18, but I’m mad because I want a say in my rights potentially being taken away.”

While students in El Cerrito must be 18 to vote in any race, this is not the case for the neighboring school districts of Oakland and Berkeley. Previous ballot measures granted 16 and 17 year olds in the two school districts to vote in their school board race, a measure that does not extend to El Cerrito.

“I would definitely vote in the school board election if I could,” said Grondahl. “As a student, its an issue that concerns me, and if you think about it, there isn’t that big of a difference between a 17 year old and an 18 year old in terms of judgment abilities. It makes sense that they can vote, and I think we should be able to as well.”

Robinson said that if given the opportunity to vote in any election race, they would. “I would love to vote, but I know that there are plenty of people our age or older that have the opportunity to vote, and aren’t taking it.”