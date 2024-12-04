Contra Costa College expands Early Learning Center

The Early Learning Center is expanding and improving their facilities. This is funded by The Mexican American Opportunity Foundation. This new opportunity will serve families of all races and ethnic backgrounds, not only that but will be giving other families the chance to also qualify for this program.

This program is not restricted to CCC students but all residents of the surrounding communities.. This new program qualifies for free enrollment at the college’s Early Learning Center for the children of families that earn up to 135% of federal poverty level. This will also provide additional student and parents support, like health screenings.

The new funding will allow the Early Learning Center to expand its capacity and operating hours immediately.

The grant will be served in many parts starting with $752,000 as a start up and will be used for classrooms, playground, and necessary supplies. Then the college will receive $413,000 per year over the next five years to operate the ELC. The ELC will offer free pre-kindergarten education and childcare for those low income members.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation for this funding, which will allow us to expand and enhance vital educational programs,” said Dr.Kimberly Rogers.

For more information please visit www.contracosta.edu.