Alfred “Al” Zuniga former leader of La Raza Studies program dead at 91

Alfred “Al” Zuniga, one the founders of the La Raza Studies program at Contra Costa College, passed away on Feb. 14, according to an email from college president Kimberly Rogers. He was 91.

Zuniga, who taught English as a Second Language, as well as Critical Thinking and Chicano Psychology courses, led the La Raza Studies Department and worked as a counselor.

Zuniga was born June 10, 1934 in San Diego, California. He joined the Jesuit seminary after graduating high school in 1952. He taught history at St. Ignatius High School in San Francisco in the 1950s and studied theology, becoming a priest in 1967 and earning a master’s degree in theology from Santa Clara University, according to previous reporting from The Advocate.

He left the priesthood and was hired at Contra Costa College in 1969 to help develop the La Raza Studies program, which was the first in the state. A 2017 Advocate story noted that members of the Latin American Student Union were part of the interview committee and recommended Zuniga for the role to the college president at the time.

“He helped develop the department’s coursework that promoted culturally responsive programs to support Latino students,” Rogers’ email noted.

In October, Zuniga was recognized by the college for his efforts and the general impact in La Raza Studies, alongside Maria Viramontes and now-governing board trustee John Marquez.

Zuniga earned a master’s degree in Mexican American Studies at San Jose State University in 1972, and later earned a master’s degree in education at Stanford University in 1981 as a specialist in bilingual education.

He was known for helping students obtain scholarships to attend four-year universities, including U.C. Berkeley and Stanford.

“He has the ability to really touch students and guide them to resources. That’s something that can draw people in,” Mayra Padilla, the Dean of Institutional Effectiveness and Equity at Contra Costa College who was formerly a student, said. “The CCC campus would not be what it is today without Al and his dedication to student success.”

“He lived a good life, following the modeling of his parents of commitment and services to his community,” said his sister, Maria Zuniga.

A funeral service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in El Cerrito on Friday, March 14 at 2 p.m. A “remembrance event” and reception will take place after at Contra Costa College’s Fireside Hall at 4 p.m.

Zuniga is survived by his sister, Maria Zuniga; her daughter, Pilar Zuniga-Brown; Carl Brown; grandniece Paloma Zuniga Brown; nephew Matthew Zuniga and his long-time neighbors and caregivers Julian Curtis and Sonia Curtis.