4CD crime reports show decrease in criminal activity

There has been a decrease in the rate of criminal activity over the past decade at the Contra Costa Community College District Colleges according to publicly available crime report data from the district’s police services.

The annual 4CD crime reports outline the years of occurrences, specifics of the crimes that took place on campus and arrests and offenses within the district. The Annual Security Reports also display the daily crime log, an incident map for all 4CD colleges, as well as addresses, dates and times of incidents.

The crime reports showed a significant decrease in robberies, assaults, burglaries, thefts and violent assaults, in particular additionally, the number of arrests has decreased. Overall, from 2014 until the present day, there has been a decrease in the number of incidents.

The crime log shown above, depicts the frequency of crimes that occurred between the years of 2014 to 2025.

In order to ensure that everything is safe and secure, the campus police frequently drive around, checking the campus and parking lots throughout the day, according to Lt. Charles Hankins of the district’s police department.

Lorena González, counselor, La Raza Studies, and Concilio de La Comunidad Faculty Advisor at CCC, explained that her feelings toward safety on campus varies depending on the time of day. “I usually arrive around 7 a.m. each morning when campus offices are still closed and feel very safe coming on to campus,” said González. “Where I do feel a bit as if I have to look over my shoulders is after teaching my evening in-person class and I am walking from the GE building to my car in the campus parking lot.”

Although the crime rates have gone down across the district, González believes that it is important for schools and other institutions to be thoughtful and cautious about how they handle the presence of police in educational settings.

“However, there is a thin line that we need to be careful of as an educational institution in regards to the presence of police on campus making training on community policing, racial-profiling, cultural responsive strategies paramount for campus police,” explained González.

If you have any questions or want to contact CCC Police Services please call (510) 215-4858 or the urgent line at (510) 215-4149