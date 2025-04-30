The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

CCC hosts second annual Cinco De Mayo Shine n Show & Drive-In movie fundraiser

The event took place last Friday on April 25 in CCC’s parking lots 1 & 2 and featured local food vendors, face painting, music and cars
By Paola Torres & Marisol Leal, Spanish Editor & Social Media EditorApr 30, 2025
Marisol Leal
The SCDLC CLUB with Lorena Gonzalez April 25 Friday 5:07 p.m.

The Contra Costa College Concilio De La Comunidad club invited Otra Cosa Car Club, Brotherhood Bay Area Car Club, Excandalow, Chelu Car Club, West Side De Berkeley Car Club, and the Brothers Richmond Car Club

Cars were charged 10 dollars upon entry and encouraged to roll in at 4 p.m. From 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. the Shine n Show event. Concilio De La Comunidad also hosted a drive-in movie which started at 7:30 p.m. and lasted until around 9:30 p.m., however The Advocate was unable to take pictures at that time.

Local food vendors such as  Michoacán Burgers, genkibachi and Rostilotes were there to serve the attendees of the event. Attendees were also able to enjoy oldies music from DJGunn and Magical face paint by Gina. 

 

