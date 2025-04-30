CCC hosts second annual Cinco De Mayo Shine n Show & Drive-In movie fundraiser

The Contra Costa College Concilio De La Comunidad club invited Otra Cosa Car Club, Brotherhood Bay Area Car Club, Excandalow, Chelu Car Club, West Side De Berkeley Car Club, and the Brothers Richmond Car Club.

Cars were charged 10 dollars upon entry and encouraged to roll in at 4 p.m. From 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. the Shine n Show event. Concilio De La Comunidad also hosted a drive-in movie which started at 7:30 p.m. and lasted until around 9:30 p.m., however The Advocate was unable to take pictures at that time.

Local food vendors such as Michoacán Burgers, genkibachi and Rostilotes were there to serve the attendees of the event. Attendees were also able to enjoy oldies music from DJGunn and Magical face paint by Gina.