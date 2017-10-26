History is remembered by names

Contrast that with states that readily accepted King’s recognition and basked in the glow of modern progressiveness, like California, which now serves as home to 79 “general hate groups,” more than Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas combined (61), according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Texas, the largest state in the country, is home to 55 “general hate groups.”

Indigenous people deserve more than one day and especially more than the false sense of revenge that comes with erasing the villainous accounts of murder that are conjured up every year when Oct. 9 comes around.

Aside from the globally-recognized month that indigenous people deserve, the opportunity arises to draw ethnic atrocity apologists from their comfort zones by threatening to erase one of their heroes from the annals of pop history.

Without his day, Columbus would go the way of Ponce De Leon — a rarely mentioned murderer with little recognition of the magnitude and scope of his barbarity. Just as De Leon is forgotten, so are the lives of the countless people that were exterminated in his name.

We, as a country, should let the crimes of Columbus stand fully naked in the open sunlight, so that his deeds may not be forgotten and as a record that unimaginable callousness is possible.

People have all heard of the messages Columbus sent to King Ferdinand of Spain and also in his own diary, after being warmly greeted by the Arawak people.

He wrote, “With 50 men we could subjugate them all and make them do whatever we want. They would make fine servants.”

Less often remembered are the stories of rape and child murder recorded by Columbus himself, again from his own diary.

“I then took a piece of rope and whipped her soundly, and she let forth such incredible screams that you would not have believed your ears. Eventually we came to such terms, I assure you, that you would have thought that she had been brought up in a school for whores.”

He continued, they took infants from their mothers’ breasts, snatching them by the legs and pitching them head first against the crags or snatched them by the arms and threw them into the rivers, roaring with laughter as the babies fell into the water.

Removing Columbus from annual conversation would also erase these acts, some openly committed in the name of the Catholic Church, with no recognition or redemption.

Erasing the holiday is like removing Confederate statues in the middle of the night — the symbol may be gone but the sentiment that put it there is alive and well.