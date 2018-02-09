The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

The Advocate

Comets fail to overcome early deficit to conference leaders

Leon Watkins / The Advocate

Leon Watkins / The Advocate

By Efrain Valdez, Social Media Editor
February 9, 2018
Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In a contested away game against red-hot Yuba College (19-11 overall and 11-1 in the Bay Valley Conference), the men’s basketball team failed to complete an epic comeback after trailing by 18 points at halftime to lose 80-75 Friday in Marysville.

Contra Costa College (13-11 overall and 7-6 in the BVC) was on its way to another lopsided conference defeat against the first-place 49ers, but the Comets turned on the burners in the second half and nearly pulled off the upset.

“It was all about our energy,” forward Jovell Vance said. “We were lackadaisical with our effort early on, but in the second half we really wanted to win. We came out and played some defense, made some shots and listened to our coach.”

Vance led the way for CCC on the stat sheet totaling 18 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists while being on the floor for 30 minutes. He was one of five Comets who scored double-digit points.

“I think the 49er home crowd played a big part in the game. It was a pretty exciting place to play in, but I think we came out a little flat,” Comet guard Isaiah Attles said. “We weren’t used to that environment. That was definitely the most packed gym we have played in this season.”

At halftime, the Comets trailed Yuba 49-36. Yuba has outscored CCC in the first half of both games by a combined 33 points.

The Comets have played superb in the second half of contests this season and managed to outscore the conference leaders in that category.

Comet forward Demond Washington said that the team played Yuba much better in this game than it played in the first game.

Attles said, “We are a good team. All of us can play, so we knew we could play better than that first half we had. As a basketball player you just know when you have to turn it on,”

CCC committed 16 turnovers and had 17 assists.

Having that many turnovers and only obtaining one more assist didn’t help make the comeback effort any easier.

Vance said Yuba didn’t really force them into mistakes early on in the game. He said that it was a combination of bad Comet turnovers, bad shots and the 49ers running their offense effectively.

“In the second half we did the complete opposite from what we did in the first. We shot the ball well and committed (fewer) turnovers,” Vance said. “We really needed to win to make playoffs, so a moral victory doesn’t really mean anything at this point,”

With this loss, CCC’s playoff hopes are dim. They need a combination of themselves winning the remaining the three remaining conference games on the schedule and the teams above CCC in the standings have to lose out.

The Comets next game is Friday at College of Marin at 5:30 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Comets fail to overcome early deficit to conference leaders

    Sports

    Losing streak continues after offense falls flat

  • Comets fail to overcome early deficit to conference leaders

    Opinion

    Halftime performance echoes NFL problems

  • Comets fail to overcome early deficit to conference leaders

    Sports

    Squad blown out in conference play

  • Comets fail to overcome early deficit to conference leaders

    Sports

    Foul troubles early on knocks Comets out of their rhythm

  • Comets fail to overcome early deficit to conference leaders

    Sports

    Weak defensive positioning doom squad’s possible win

  • Comets fail to overcome early deficit to conference leaders

    Sports

    Team plays superb defense, loses third place game in OT

  • Comets fail to overcome early deficit to conference leaders

    Sports

    Hanif turns back the clock

  • Sports

    Comets lose Bay Valley conference showdown

  • Sports

    Women’s soccer team loses finale

  • Comets fail to overcome early deficit to conference leaders

    Sports

    Squad loses in blowout, ends season without a win

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.
Comets fail to overcome early deficit to conference leaders