The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

The Advocate

Menu

Richmond celebrates LGBTQ+ community, pride

Fourth annual Richmond Rainbow Pride event raises awareness of LGBTQ+ social struggles

Denis Perez / The Advocate
Richmond residents Simone (left) and Alyssia Adair (right) kiss during the fourth annual Richmond Rainbow Pride event in Richmond Marina Park in Richmond, California on June 3.

By Denis Perez, Art Director
June 5, 2018
Filed under Multimedia, Showcase, Spotlight

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Wind waved the flag of the LGBTQ+ community as upbeat music played over a portion of Richmond’s Marina Park during the fourth annual Richmond Rainbow Pride event in Richmond, California on June 3.

Richmond resident Fray Abigail said the flags waving the rainbow prints represent democracy and freedom. “It is important to proudly wave it in our community,” she said. It is a sign that the community in Richmond is respecting one another and unified.

Richmond resident Bibi Adams and partner of Abigail said that the LGBTQ community has been looked down upon. She said their rights (Fray and hers) to even be out in the public together as a couple has been discriminated, so being out in the community together with Abigail is a celebration towards a better future.

The fourth annual Richmond Rainbow Pride event in Richmond, California on June is a place for LGBTQ+ community members to share their stories of their past and present. History of LGBTQ+ community around the world and in the local Bay Area community was also explored. LGBTQ+ books and magazines were sold. Attendees were also asked to participate in the making of an LGBTQ+ banner by placing their hand print on a canvass in one of the colors of the rainbow

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Richmond celebrates LGBTQ+ community, pride

    Multimedia

    Community response to racist incident draws thousands to Lake Merritt

  • Richmond celebrates LGBTQ+ community, pride

    Multimedia

    Good drinks and vibes at CCC’s 11th annual Food & Wine event

  • Richmond celebrates LGBTQ+ community, pride

    Multimedia

    Squad faces Yuba College in three game series

  • Richmond celebrates LGBTQ+ community, pride

    Multimedia

    Comic convention draws interesting personas

  • Richmond celebrates LGBTQ+ community, pride

    Multimedia

    Local boxers clash at Fairmont Hotel ballroom event

  • Richmond celebrates LGBTQ+ community, pride

    Multimedia

    Grief, outrage follow police homicide of Stephon Clark

  • Multimedia

    Lenovo Yoga 920 Review

  • Richmond celebrates LGBTQ+ community, pride

    Multimedia

    Verbal Rhapsody: Season 2 Episode 2: Myth and facts about cellphones

  • Richmond celebrates LGBTQ+ community, pride

    Multimedia

    Pageantry, fireworks, dragons

  • Multimedia

    Advocast 2-14: The Advocate’s Weekly Bulletin

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.
Richmond celebrates LGBTQ+ community, pride