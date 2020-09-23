Permanent chancellor chosen

Daniel Hernandez / The Advocate

By Eric Dionne, Advocate Staff
September 23, 2020

The Contra Costa Community College District Governing board has announced it will begin contract negotiations with Bryan Reece, Ph.D., to become the next permanent Chancellor.

The Governing Board revealed the news through a press release today after a final interview was conducted on Tuesday. Once a contract is agreed upon, it will be released for public review and approval at the Governing Board’s scheduled meeting Oct. 14.

The search for a new Chancellor started in January, but was put on hold in March due to the transition to remote operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The search was restarted in September, when the board reached a decision on Reece.

A second chancellor candidate, Raul Rodriguez, Ph.D., withdrew from consideration Sept. 16.

Interim Chancellor Eugene Huff (right) and Former Chancellor Fred Wood (left) discuss the formation of an interim presidential hiring committee at a Fireside Hall meeting with CCC staff on Aug. 15, 2019 during a public forum.
