By Robert Clinton, Sports Editor

The decision to remove four educational requirements from the checklist students are obligated to complete prior to earning an associate degree at Contra Costa College passed in a near-unanimous vote by the Academic Senate Monda... Read More »

By Dylan Collier, Advocate Staff

Culinary arts student Kyle Delos Santos brought back a new and rejuvenated knowledge of healthy eating from her trip to Italy this past summer. Delos Santos was born in San Francisco in 1989 and then moved to the East Bay ... Read More »

By Anthony Kinney

As human beings, we all thrive to express ourselves and feel the sensation of being accepted. The new Alphabe+ Club at Contra Costa College vows to provide a “safe zone” and support network for faculty and students o... Read More »

View All »